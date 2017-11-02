Related Program: 
Thursday Newscast, 11/2/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Thursday, November 2, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:

  • Governor John Hickenlooper unveiled his 2018 budget proposal yesterday. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, it would put more money into education, public safety and a rainy day fund…
  • Colorado authorities are searching for a man who police say walked into a Thornton Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman last night. A police department spokesperson says the shooting appears to be random. The Denver Post reports authorities say the suspect is 47-year-old Scott Osrtum, who fled in a red Mitsubishi.  He's considered armed and dangerous.
