Thursday Newscast, 1/19/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, January 19, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Colorado’s new select committee on energy held its first hearing today. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, Republicans created the committee to help handle the increased workload that could come from changes from the Trump administration...
- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is receiving $20,000 to help pay for wildfire mitigation work. The funds come from the Allstate Foundation, and will go toward sharing costs associated with work around 40 homes in the Greencrest-Palmer Park neighborhood. That's within the city's wildland urban interface. Work will include the removal of dead fuels and the of thinning of existing fuels.