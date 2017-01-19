Thursday Newscast, 1/19/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, January 19, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado Springs City Council is considering raising the rate they charge Comcast as part of a cable franchise renewal agreement with the company. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- Some state lawmakers are skeptical of a request from the governor to raise marijuana sales taxes to help raise money for public schools. Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration says the measure can help fill an anticipated $106 million deficit in K-12 funding. Some in the statehouse are concerned though that raising a special sales tax on recreational pot could drive sales into the black market.