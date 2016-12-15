Thursday Newscast, 12/15/16, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, December 15, 2016, 5:32 PM:
- Proponents of a ballot initiative in Colorado Springs that would require voter approval for any future sale or trade of city-owned parkland have decided not to collect signatures to get the issue on April's citywide ballot. As 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell reports, supporters say they're looking at other options...
- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved an experiment to see if killing mountain lions and bears will boost the state's declining mule deer population. The plan approved Wednesday will test whether removing some lions and bears, which prey on deer, will result in higher deer survival rates.