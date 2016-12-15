Thursday Newscast, 12/15/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, December 15, 2016, 7:04 AM:
- Proponents of a ballot initiative in Colorado Springs that would require voter approval for any future sale or trade of city-owned parkland have decided not to collect signatures to get the issue on April's citywide ballot. As 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell reports, supporters say they're looking at other options...
- The Hanover School District voted last night 3-2 to allow school employees to carry guns on campus to protect students. The rural district in southeastern El Paso County says response time for first responders is about 20 minutes, and that budgetary issues mean it's necessary to rely on existing staff.