Thursday Newscast, 12/22/16, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, December 22, 2016, 5:32 PM:
- Colorado's economy is starting to stabilize and showing signs of moderate growth, according to the latest economic forecast. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Colorado Springs is ending its trial bicycle lane project along Research Parkway. The project came in an effort to help manage traffic speeds and create bike lanes. Researchers with the city's Traffic Engineering department say the changes in vehicle speeds did not meet expectations and were not consistent with typical results. More than 1300 people provided feedback on the project. The city says 80% of them wanted it reversed. Markers will be removed as soon as the weather allows. The outside travel lane will remain for bikes until lane markings can be changed.