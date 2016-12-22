Thursday Newscast, 12/22/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, December 22, 2016, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado's economy is starting to stabilize and showing signs of moderate growth, according to the latest economic forecast. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Pueblo is getting a $500,000 boost from the state to help fund a project along the Arkansas River that includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the waterway. The Chieftain reports the money from the Colorado Department of Transportation will go toward the bridge and improving a trail on top of the river's flood levee. The bridge is part of the first phase of the $1.6 million project and is expected to be complete by 2019. The funds come from CDOT's Transportation Alternatives Program.