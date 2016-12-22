Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Thursday Newscast, 12/22/16, 7:04 AM

By newsroom 19 minutes ago
Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Newscast for Thursday, December 22, 2016, 7:04 AM:

  • Colorado's economy is starting to stabilize and showing signs of moderate growth, according to the latest economic forecast.  91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
  • Pueblo is getting a $500,000 boost from the state to help fund a project along the Arkansas River that includes the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the waterway.  The Chieftain reports the money from the Colorado Department of Transportation will go toward the bridge and improving a trail on top of the river's flood levee.  The bridge is part of the first phase of the $1.6 million project and is expected to be complete by 2019.  The funds come from CDOT's Transportation Alternatives Program.
Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts
Associated Press