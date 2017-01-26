Thursday Newscast, 1/26/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, January 26, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Passenger rail along Colorado's Front Range and the Interstate 25 corridor is the subject of a new bill being prepared for this year's legislative session...
- Ballot order for the race for Colorado Springs City Council seats will be chosen tomorrow. Candidates had to submit signatures by Monday, and as of yesterday, sixteen candidates had been approved by the city clerk's office for the race. Ballots go out in Mid-March. The official election day is in April.