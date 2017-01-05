Thursday Newscast, 1/5/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, January 5, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Opponents of a controversial land exchange in Colorado Springs are appealing a judge's decision to dismiss their lawsuit seeking to stop the transfer of a parcel of public land known as Strawberry Fields to the Broadmoor Hotel. 91.5 KRCC's Jake Brownell reports the appeal was filed today...
- Auditors say Colorado should repay nearly $9.7 million for grants used to set up the state's health care exchange. The audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that Connect for Health Colorado didn't sufficiently document how it spent some of the funds. Other money was allocated for pre-paying for contracts that would run past the time all grant funds were supposed to be spent. Officials with the exchange agree with some of the audit's findings, but dispute the requested repayment amount.