Thursday Newscast, 1/5/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, January 5, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Auditors say Colorado should repay nearly $9.7 million for grants used to set up the state's health care exchange. The audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that Connect for Health Colorado didn't sufficiently document how it spent some of the funds. Other money was allocated for pre-paying for contracts that would run past the time all grant funds were supposed to be spent. Officials with the exchange agree with some of the audit's findings, but dispute the requested repayment amount.
- A small fish native to Colorado and surrounding states is no longer a candidate for the threatened species list. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...