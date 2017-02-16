Thursday Newscast, 2/16/17, 07:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, February 16, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- El Paso County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the first time in a decade. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says they'll seek the death penalty in the case of a 44-year old man charged with multiple counts of murder for back-to-back fatal shootings in Colorado Springs last year. El Paso County last pursued the death penalty in 2007, in the shooting death of a police officer. The accused ultimately pleaded guilty in that case in exchange for a life sentence.
- A new study looked into what might happen if the modern agricultural industry was to experience a 1930s Dust Bowl style event. 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin has more...