Thursday Newscast, 2/16/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, February 16, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A bill at the Colorado statehouse that looks to extend the life of the Southwest Chief commission and expand its efforts to include research into possible Front Range rail has passed out of the senate finance committee. The original commission was tasked with finding ways to preserve a long-distance rail line in southern Colorado. The commission is set to sunset this summer. The bill would extend that timeframe, and expand its mission to examine passenger rail along Colorado's front range. The bill now heads to the full senate for debate.
- David Rockefeller Jr. will speak in Pueblo tomorrow at a fundraiser for the Steelworks museum. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports this is the first time in 90 years that a Rockefeller has been to southern Colorado...