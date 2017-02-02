Thursday Newscast, 2/2/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, February 2, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Repairs continue along the aging Arkansas River levee that protects downtown Pueblo from flooding. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...
- A bill that looks to create a license plate featuring the Pueblo chile has passed its first committee. Representative Daneya Esgar introduced it to the House Transportation and Energy Committee, where it passed with an 11-1 vote. Members of the Pueblo Chile Grower's Association and the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce were among those on hand to testify in favor of the new plate design. The measure now moves to the House Appropriations Committee before it can move on to the full floor.