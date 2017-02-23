Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Thursday Newscast, 2/23/17, 5:32 PM

By newsroom 12 minutes ago

Newscast for Thursday, February 23, 2017, 5:32 PM:

  • The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has announced a $1.5 million fundraising effort to name a theater in honor of former chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak.  The 750-seat theater is planned for the new Ent Center for the Arts, currently under construction at the school.  Shockley-Zalabek retired from the university last week.  The CU Board of Regents then bestowed a Chancellor Emerita title.  Shockley-Zalabak also received a Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor John Suthers today.
  • Researchers at NASA have launched a new project to pioneer technologies for measuring snowpack. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts