Thursday Newscast, 2/23/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, February 23, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has announced a $1.5 million fundraising effort to name a theater in honor of former chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak. The 750-seat theater is planned for the new Ent Center for the Arts, currently under construction at the school. Shockley-Zalabek retired from the university last week. The CU Board of Regents then bestowed a Chancellor Emerita title. Shockley-Zalabak also received a Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor John Suthers today.
- Researchers at NASA have launched a new project to pioneer technologies for measuring snowpack. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...