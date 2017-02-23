Thursday Newscast, 2/23/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, February 23, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Pueblo County has the highest rate of fatal heroin overdoses in Colorado. The Pueblo Chieftain reports Dr. Michael Nerenberg recently told the Pueblo City Council that the county had 12 heroin overdoses in each 2015 and 2016. The county also had the highest rate of drug-related overdoses with 38 deaths in 2016 including heroin deaths. Nerenberg oversees the Point Access Pueblo needle-exchange program, a program he says serves about 360 people a month.
- Researchers at NASA have launched a new project to look into technologies for measuring snowpack. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...