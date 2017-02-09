Thursday Newscast, 2/9/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, February 8, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Colorado officials have highlighted seven shovel-ready road and water projects should the Trump administration secure infrastructure funding. The National Governor’s Association sent that list, along with projects from 48 other states and territories, to the Trump administration yesterday. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Colorado's Senate delegation again voted along party lines in the confirmation hearing of Jeff Sessions for US Attorney General. Democrat Michael Bennet voted no. Republican Cory Gardner voted yes.