Thursday Newscast, 4/27/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:04:
- The summer months mean an increase in water use across southern Colorado. In order to meet those demands, the water districts of Security, Widefield, and Fountain will rely on new strategies to avoid the chemical contamination in one of their primary water sources, the Widefield aquifer. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell reports...
- An oil and gas company is shutting down and inspecting more than 3,000 wells in northeastern Colorado as a precaution after a house explosion that killed two people. Investigators say they haven't determined if a well from Anadarko Petroleum caused the explosion.