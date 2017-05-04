Thursday Newscast, 5/4/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, May 4, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- A bill that provides less-severe penalties for teen sexting is on its way to Governor John Hickenlooper's desk. The state Senate passed the measure today, which creates a new misdemeanor crime of juvenile sexting. It's a compromise after years of debate over whether it should be illegal for minors to share illicit photos consensually. Currently, having an image on a phone of another minor who is nude is considered felony pornography. The misdemeanor would apply to anyone under 18 who shares an image.
- The Royal Gorge office of the Bureau of Land Management is calling for public input on a new management plan. It will affect more than 650,000 acres..