Thursday Newscast, 5/4/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:04 AM:

Governor John Hickenlooper wants a statewide map of all oilfield pipelines after an old, severed line caused a fatal house explosion last month...



The Sunflower Motel on West Colorado Avenue has come down, marking what El Paso County is calling the latest milestone in revitalizing what's known as 'no man's land' between Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs...



St. Francis Medical Center in northern Colorado Springs has broken ground on an expansion aimed at a bigger emergency department, neonatal intensive care unit, and additional parking, among other things...