Thursday Newscast, 7/13/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Thursday, July 13th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- A hiring event at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo saw nearly 70 potential candidates, which exceeded expectations. Still, the Pueblo Chieftain reports the hospital has 82 vacancies in what it calls direct care positions. The job fair comes after the paper reported on staffing shortages there, as well as restructuring, including the resignation of its superintendent.
- A federal judge has ruled that a fitness test given to Colorado Springs police officers discriminated against women. A U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of 12 plaintiffs yesterday, saying the test provided meaningless results. The city says it's reviewing the ruling.
- Death rates associated with cancer are falling nationwide. But they remain higher in rural areas. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports…