Thursday Newscast, 7/13/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, July 13, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- A ruling from a federal judge says a fitness test given to Colorado Springs police officers discriminated against women and violated civil rights laws. U.S. District Judge Richard Matsch ruled in favor of 12 plaintiffs yesterday, saying the test "shamed and ostracized" women and provided "meaningless" results. Matsch ruled that retroactively imposing the requirement on women who have invested their lives as career police officers was fundamentally unfair. The city says it's reviewing the ruling.
- Streams and rivers in Colorado and other parts of the central Great Plains are vanishing as farmers continue to pump groundwater to irrigate their crops. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon has more on a new study…