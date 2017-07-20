Thursday Newscast, 7/20/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Thursday, July 20th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Colorado’s economy continues to grow according to new numbers from the state. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier has more…
- The Manitou Springs Police Department is partnering with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide a crime map to residents. The online map displays a map or grid view of all crimes in the area, including type, location, and date. The service also allows residents to sign up for crime alerts. The web address is CommunityCrimeMap.com, and users just need to type in their location to see the surrounding area.
- A pilot program from the Colorado Department of Transportation will test whether or not having access to a mobile breathalyzer decreases the risk of someone getting another DUI. Residents of three northern Colorado counties with prior DUIs are eligible to apply for a device that connects to a phone app. Users can see results, estimates of when the person's blood-alcohol level will return to zero, and request an Uber.