Thursday Newscast, 7/20/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, July 20, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado’s economy continues to grow according to new numbers from the state. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier has more…
- A meeting in Colorado Springs yesterday focusing on marijuana featured federal Department of Justice officials and the mayor, along with local police and others. The Gazette reports the meetings are part of what looks to be a statewide, private series of meetings focusing on the state's legal pot industry. Mayor John Suthers, though, told the paper his input focused on issues concerning the black market.
- The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to know if having access to a mobile breathalyzer decreases the risk of someone getting another DUI. The pilot program is being tested in Jefferson, Adams and Weld counties, where people with prior DUIs are eligible to apply for a device which connects to a phone app that displays the results, an estimate of when the person's blood-alcohol level will return to zero, and allows the user to request an Uber.