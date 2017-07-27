Thursday Newscast, 7/27/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Thursday, July 27th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Coloradans rank 6th in the nation for financial security, according to a new scorecard. But as KUNC economy reporter Jackie Fortier discovered, low-wage jobs and high housing costs keep many people from saving...
- The Navajo Nation has approved the purchase of a large ranch in Huerfano and Custer Counties. Tribal leaders say the purchase of the 25.5 square mile Wolf Springs Ranch will provide potential for development of parts of the ranch, and conservation of areas where a sacred mountain can be viewed. The purchase includes over 230 head of cattle and over 300 head of buffalo. The approval begins due-diligence periods for the tribe and seller before the transaction officially takes place.