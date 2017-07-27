Thursday Newscast, 7/27/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, July 27, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- LGBTQ groups in Colorado are expressing outrage over President Trump’s ban on transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol....
- The Colorado Springs Airport says passenger traffic continues to grow, with 137,000 travelers in the month of June. The number is a 22.5% increase over the same month last year. Traffic as a whole there is up, with an increase of 25% in passengers for the first six months of 2017 compared to one year ago.