Thursday Newscast, 7/6/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, July 6, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- City dispatchers in Colorado Springs say more than 680 fireworks related calls were received and handled by first responders in the first days of July. On Tuesday the 4th, firefighters responded to a 21% increase in call volume over average. The Fire Department attributes the increase to 4th of July activities, illegal fireworks, and warm weather that allowed gatherings to last longer.
- A new non-profit group is working to attract film and television crews to Teller County. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more...
- Evacuation orders for hundreds of homes remain in place as a wildfire burns near Breckenridge. The fire is one of several burning across the West, and is burning in the White River National Forest.