Thursday Newscast, 8/10/17, 5:32pm.

Newscast for Thursday, August 10, 2017, 5:32pm:
- A number of jurors in Pueblo and Crowley Counties are among those who have had personal information accidentally exposed after files were accessed externally. The Pueblo Chieftain reports about 15,000 people in Pueblo County and nearly 2300 in Crowley County are affected. The paper says that those who may be affected will be contacted as a precaution.
- The Colorado Classic pro- cycling race kicked off this morning in Colorado Springs. The first stage consisted of circuit loops from downtown to the Garden of the Gods. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell was at the start and has this report...