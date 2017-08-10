Thursday Newscast, 8/10/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Thursday, August 19, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Colorado Springs is receiving nearly $6 million in grant money to help those impacted by landslides in 2015. The money will go toward purchasing qualifying homes, a process that will follow a prioritization list until the funds are gone. The city says 27 homes are eligible, but there won't be enough money to cover them all. City officials say they'll continue to seek additional funding.
- The head of the Democratic National Committee recently joined Colorado leaders, including Governor John Hickenlooper, in calling for universal health care and putting forward a united front on health care reform. It’s part of a national bus tour. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...