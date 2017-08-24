Thursday Newscast, 8/24/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Thursday, August 24, 2017, 5:32 p.m.:
- The man facing nearly 180 charges for the 2015 shootings at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs appeared in court again today, and was again deemed incompetent to stand trial. Robert Dear will return to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, with another court date scheduled for the end of November. The shootings nearly two years ago killed three people and injured nine others.
- About 800 people were in Denver this week for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association’s annual Energy Summit. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet discussed the future of the industry...