Thursday Newscast, 8/24/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Thursday, August 24, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Governor John Hickenlooper has unveiled new recommendations related to oil and gas drilling in the wake of a fatal home explosion that killed two men. As 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland reports, the measures aren't enough for some...
- A new commander is formally taking charge at Fort Carson. Maj. Gen. Randy George will assume command of the post and its largest unit, the 4th Infantry Division, in a ceremony today. George succeeds Maj. Gen. Ryan Gonsalves, who has been in charge since May 2015. Meanwhile, a soldier at Fort Carson died in a training accident at the base early Wednesday morning. The Mountain Post hasn't released anymore details.