Thursday Newscast, 8/3/17 5:32PM

Newscast for Thursday, August 3rd, 2017, 5:32PM
- The state commission tasked with looking into passenger rail along Colorado's Front Range recently held its first meeting. 91.5 KRCC's Andrea Chalfin has more...
- The Colorado Springs Police Department is conducting a survey over the next several weeks, relating to crime, safety issues, and police response. The department says a professional survey company will randomly call homes in the city, with results available sometime this fall. The goal, the department says, is to assist CSPD in identifying concerns about crime, the effectiveness of community-oriented policing, and overall satisfaction.