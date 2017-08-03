Thursday Newscast, 8/3/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, August 3, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado’s wind and solar energy production increased rapidly over the last decade, according to a new report from the Environment Colorado Research and Policy Center...
- El Paso County is settling a sexual harassment complaint made by an employee of the sheriff's office. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the employee said she also faced retaliation after filing the report. The paper says the $68,000 settlement is the first for employment-related claims against Sheriff Bill Elder's office. The approval from commissioners came last week. The paper writes the office is facing another pending complaint related to age discrimination, which is under review.