Time is Running Out to Purchase your 91.5 KRCC Blues Under the Bridge Tickets

By 41 minutes ago

2017 Blues Under the Bridge festival is Saturday, July 29th

If you haven't yet purchased your tickets to our Blues Under the Bridge festival happening on July 29th, time is running out!

On Saturday, July 29th, the 11th Annual 91.5 KRCC Blues Under the Bridge Festival will feature six-time Grammy Award Winners the Blind Boys of Alabama, the Paladins, Bob Corritore and Big Jon Atkinson, Erica Brown with Movers and Shakers, and Mike Clark and Sugarsounds. 

Pre-festival parties will include Jeremy Vasquez and the Survivors on Wednesday, July 26th, the Paladins on Thursday, July 27th, and Bob Corritore on Friday night, July 28th. 

91.5 KRCC member tickets ONLY will be available at the 91.5 KRCC Offices, 912 N Weber St, for $40.

General public tickets will be available at Ivywild Drygoods, and online at Ticketfly.com.  There will be a limited number of VIP seats available for $91.50.

More about the 2017 91.5 KRCC Blues Under the Bridge Festival available here.

91.5 KRCC Local Stories
91.5 KRCC Music
Blues Under the Bridge

