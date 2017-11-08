Top Stories: Dems Sweep Mayoral Elections; Trump Arrives In China

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Democrats Sweep Mayoral Elections In New York, Other Major Cities.

-- Maine Approves Medicaid Expansion; Referendums In New York, and Ohio Fail.

-- Shaky U.S.-China Trade Relationship Will Top Trump's Agenda In Beijing.

-- Trump Used To Disparage An Anti-Bribery Law; Will He Enforce It Now?

And here are more early headlines:

Protesters Demand That Spain Release Catalan Officials. (BBC)

African Union Troops To Leave Somalia. (VOA)

New Delhi Pollution Reaches Dangerous Levels. (Reuters)

Bolivian Supporters Rally For A 4th Term For Morales. (BBC)

Tropical Storm Rina Gains Strength Far Out In Atlantic. (NHC)

NBA's James And Green Start Opaque Meme Trend On "Mood". (SI)

