Transportation, Health Care, Regulations Top Of Mind For Colorado’s State Legislators

By 1 hour ago
  • Members of the black caucus. It's the largest ever, including two black lawmakers in the Senate (not pictured).
    Members of the black caucus. It's the largest ever, including two black lawmakers in the Senate (not pictured).
    Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Opening day at Colorado's Capitol may be largely procedural, but legislative leaders take the opportunity to set the tone for the year. Thirty-two of the state's 100 lawmakers are newly elected, but the makeup of the chambers is largely the same as it was last year. Republicans still control the Senate and Democrats have a majority in the House.

Addressing the full legislature, Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran said one top focus will be on making housing more affordable.

"A bill will address high insurance rates, one of the root causes making it harder to build more new condos," she said.  

Freshman Dominque Jackson hugs a colleague after taking the oath of office.
Credit Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Legislative leaders in both parties, as well as Gov. John Hickenlooper, say the state should focus on fixing existing roads and bridges and build new ones to ease congestion and improve the economy. But the political parties don't agree on the best way to fund these fixes. Colorado is facing a $9-billion transportation shortfall over the next decade.

House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, pledged to defend life, fight for gun and parental control rights, and religious liberty. He also wants lawmakers to pass fewer regulations.

"We cannot attempt to solve every societal problem with another statute in the books. We have to let common sense prevail," Neville said. Reducing regulations was a common theme for many in the legislature, including the governor.

"Always looking at how we can make it less burdensome, more fair and equitable, where we really are partners with small businesses," said Hickenlooper.

One area where Hickenlooper and other Democrats strongly diverge from the GOP is the future of health care and the Affordable Care Act, President Obama's signature health care law. Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham said one of the first bills the GOP will introduce seeks to repeal the state's health care exchange, echoing sentiments in Washington. "This is long overdue," said Grantham.

The governor does not support a repeal without a well-defined replacement.

"If you don't know what is going to go in its place," said Hickenlooper, "without some real carefully thought through guardrails I think it would be irresponsible to do a wholesale repeal."

Hickenlooper's legislative agenda is outlined in his State of the State address.  He said he's reluctant to get too specific in talking about particular bills, but rather wants to listen to members in both parties so they can make progress on the thorny issues that have been plaguing Colorado for years.

Thoughts from around Colorado on the 2017 session

For Cornelia Carpenter of Aspen a solution to transportation funding can't come fast enough. She works at a non-profit and shared her thoughts as we asked people around the state what they wanted lawmakers to do during 2017.

"I went to school in Denver and know kids that every single weekend would drive up to the mountains and ski for the day and then they're driving back, and I've also had the privilege of sitting in traffic going up to the mountains," Carpenter said. "I think it would be huge, and I expect this of our state lawmakers, to really be honing in and figuring out the transportation issue."

Kent Lindsay owns the El Grande Cafe in Cortez.
Credit Austin Cope / KSJD

"Buy a shredder and shred up some of those regulations they're passing down to us," said Kent Lindsay. He owns the El Grande Café in Cortez.

"I'm sure somebody would be glad to give them one; I'd send them one if they'd use it," said Lindsay.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
Crisanta Duran
Patrick Neville
Kevin Grantham
John Hickenlooper
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Colorado legislature
politics
Colorado politics
health care
regulations
affordable housing
Transportation
Capitol Coverage
newsroom

Related Content

Colorado's State Lawmakers Hopeful For Next Legislative Session

By Nov 15, 2016

Nationally, the election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president has many wondering about what comes next. In Colorado, the balance of power remains the same. State lawmakers are moving forward with their November calendar - mapping out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session - while trying to figure out what the new congress and administration will mean for state policies.

Gov. Hickenlooper Discusses Goals For One Of His Last Sessions

By Jan 10, 2017
Hickenlooper file photo

Governor John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He said he's very aware of his time in office being limited, and that colored his discussion of his goals for the upcoming legislative session.

Colorado's New Speaker Of The House Talks Priorities For The 2017 Session

By Dec 27, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Representative Crisanta Duran will serve as the top lawmaker in the state House of Representatives next session, leading the 65-member chamber as speaker of the house. She will also be the first Latina to serve in that role in state history.

Colorado's House Minority Leader Previews 2017 Session

By Dec 28, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus--House Minority Leader. Neville's selection comes as a surprise; Rep. Polly Lawrence, who has served in the legislature since 2012, was considered the heir apparent.

Sen. Grantham To Tackle Budget, Transportation In 2017 Session

By Jan 4, 2017
Courtesy of Kevin Grantham

Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham will lead the state Senate in 2017, where his party held onto its one-seat majority. Grantham is from Cañon City and represents District 2.  He says he's the first rural senate president in over four decades.

Senate Minority Leader Guzman Talks Election Losses And 2017 Goals

By Jan 5, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Sen. Lucia Guzman, representing Denver in District 34, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it's something she didn't expect. Guzman said Democrats fully anticipated winning the majority in the Senate, but after the November election they are still one seat shy. The GOP holds a 18-17 seat advantage.