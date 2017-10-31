Tuesday Newscast, 10/31/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Two Colorado Springs schools had an increase in security and support staff yesterday, after a weekend shooting that killed a Coronado student. The Gazette reports both Coronado and Doherty high schools had more school resource police officers on hand, even though recent incidents were not on school property. The paper reports crisis counselors were also made available.
- The City of Manitou Springs is calling on artists to submit proposals for a public art installation. As 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell reports, the artwork will occupy space left vacant after the removal of several oak trees along Canon Avenue...
- Independence Pass closed last night due to weather. The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to monitor conditions to see if the route can reopen. CDOT says typically, the pass remains open each year until the first week of November.