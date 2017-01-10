Tuesday Newscast, 1/10/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- High profile vehicles are allowed to travel Interstate 25 again after high winds yesterday forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to bar them from the route between Monument and the New Mexico state line. CDOT says as of mid-afternoon yesterday, there had been 16 semi-trucks blown over on I-25. The agency lifted the restriction just after 7:30 last night. High winds are still expected today, though portions of southern Colorado are under a watch, rather than a warning.
- Interstates in Colorado, Utah, and Nevada could soon have charging stations for electric vehicles. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky has more...