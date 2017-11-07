Tuesday Newscast, 11/07/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit against El Paso County on behalf of a resident who was held after a court granted release. 91.5 KRCC's Katie Lawrie has more...
- Forecasts show Denver will not likely retain the title of Colorado's largest city. The latest population forecasts show the northern and western parts of Colorado will claim larger shares of the state's population over the next three and a half decades. The State Demography Office predicts Greeley and Fort Collins will more than double in population and the Western Slope will grow by two-thirds by 2050. Predictions also show Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, and the central mountain resorts will grow at slower rates, while Colorado Springs will overtake Denver as the state's largest city. Predictions show, between 2015 and 2050, Colorado will add the equivalent of another metro Denver, on its way to 8.46 million residents.