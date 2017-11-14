Tuesday Newscast, 11/14/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- State Representative Steve Lebsock is vowing to fight allegations of sexual harassment, telling reporters today he has not had the opportunity to confront his accusers…
- Colorado Springs City Council and the Colorado Springs Police Department encourage residents to participate in a public informational and input meeting on Photo Red Light Enforcement. This public meeting is set for tomorrow: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:00-7:30pm/Doors open at 5:30pm Police Operation Center Community Room 705 S Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80903 The meeting will have a panel consisting of council members, CSPD officials and Municipal Court Administrator Judge HayDen Kane.