Tuesday Newscast, 11/14/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Governor John Hickenlooper now says a state representative accused of sexual harassment at the capitol should step down. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more... Meantime, Democratic Representative Faith Winter, who is among the accusers we first reported on, says she intends to file a formal complaint at the Capitol.
- A clean-air advocate has filed a defamation suit against the city of Colorado Springs and several officials, alleging they tried to hurt her reputation after she spoke about pollution from a city-owned power plant. The Gazette reports Leslie Weise of Monument filed suit yesterday. The paper said city officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
- George Brauchler has decided not to run for governor, and instead, run for attorney general. The move was expected after Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman announced last week she was entering the race for governor. Brauchler is the district attorney who prosecuted the Aurora theater case.