Tuesday Newscast, 11/6/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 6, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- Colorado and Washington state are marking five years since voters approved legalized recreational marijuana...
- The City of Colorado Springs is wrapping up its second season of roadwork funded by ballot measure 2C. The measure, passed in 2015, created a temporary, five-year sales tax to fund road repairs. By close of operations for the season, the city says it will have paved nearly 250 lane miles this year, and as of the end of September, spend nearly 33 million dollars on 2C projects in 2017.