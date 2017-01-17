Tuesday Newscast, 1/17/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Standing on certain medians could soon be illegal if a new ordinance passes at Colorado Springs City Council. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- A Fremont County sheriff's detective has been placed on a routine paid administrative leave while state investigators look into the possibility that evidence from a 2006 unsolved murder was found in a storage unit that had belonged to him. A Canon City resident told The Pueblo Chieftain that he bought the contents of the locker in December and found old uniforms and several envelopes labeled 'evidence.' The evidence has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.