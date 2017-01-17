Tuesday Newscast, 1/17/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Standing on certain medians could soon be illegal if a new ordinance passes at Colorado Springs City Council. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- Authorities say a skier died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week. 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver was reported missing Thursday evening and was found unresponsive by searchers the following morning. The Summit County coroner says Haberthier wasn't wearing a helmet and died of a severe skull fracture. It's the third ski-related death in Colorado this season. Last season, nine people died while skiing or snowboarding in the state.