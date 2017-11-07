Tuesday Newscast, 11/7/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- The gunman who killed 26 people in a Texas church Sunday lived for a time in Colorado Springs. The Gazette reports Devin Patrick Kelley registered to vote in El Paso County in 2014, and listed an address at an RV park in Old Colorado City. The paper also reports he faced misdemeanor charges here in 2014, after neighbors at the RV park reported him beating his dog. Those charges were ultimately dismissed. Law enforcement officials in the Texas case say Kelley had purchased two firearms in Colorado, though did not specify which city.
- As the weather changes, state agencies warn that the journey of wildlife to lower elevations may increase the risk for animal-vehicle collisions in the coming months. 91.5 KRCC’s Katie Lawrie has more...
- It’s November 7th, election day, and ballots are due by 7 tonight.