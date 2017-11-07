Tuesday Newscast, 11/7/17, 8:04 a.m.

Newscast for Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 8:04 a.m.:
- It’s election day, and ballots are due by 7:00 tonight. Across Colorado, voters are weighing in on everything from tax increases to school board and mayoral races. Issues in El Paso County include a countywide TABOR retention measure, a tax increase in Manitou Springs to fund a new police and fire training facility, and a new fee in Colorado Springs to pay for stormwater projects. For dropoff locations and additional election information, go to govotecolorado.com.
- As the weather changes, state agencies warn that the journey of wildlife to lower elevations may increase the risk for animal-vehicle collisions in the coming months. 91.5 KRCC’s Katie Lawrie has more...
- A spokesperson says the U.S. government no longer uses cyanide traps to kill predators on public lands in Colorado but still uses them on private lands. An agreement with environmentalists prohibits the use of the traps on Colorado public lands pending further study.