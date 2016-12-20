Tuesday Newscast, 12/20/16, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 7:04 AM:
- Several hundred people descended on Colorado’s state capitol yesterday to protest the Electoral College process and watch the state’s nine electors vote. One elector was replaced after he failed to vote for Hillary Clinton. He could face a year in jail. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Colorado's Senator Cory Gardner and Representative Scott Tipton are pressing the Environmental Protection Agency to fully reimburse state, local and tribal agencies for the cost of responding to a toxic mine waste spill in southwestern Colorado triggered by the EPA. They say a law passed this month removed some of the obstacles the EPA cited in turning down $20.4 million in requests. The EPA says it paid $4.5 million in claims but rejected the others, in some cases because the costs came after a cutoff date set by the agency.