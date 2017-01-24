Tuesday Newscast, 1/24/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- The first of two open houses to discuss the Interstate 25 corridor between Monument and Lone Tree is happening now at Pikes Peak Library 21C. The goal is to gather public comments for a study looking at identifying issues and immediate and longer-term solutions to that stretch of highway. The Colorado Department of Transportation is also looking at the so-called gap section between Castle Rock and Monument, where the interstate narrows to four lanes total. The second meeting is Thursday in Castle Rock.
- Colorado Springs City Council is looking to possibly increase a franchise fee for Comcast as part of its renewal agreement...
- Those looking to run for Colorado Springs city council turned in signatures yesterday. As of close of business yesterday, the city clerk's office listed more than a dozen total candidates. Ballots go out in March.
- Costilla County in southern Colorado has declared a weather related emergency due to high winds and snow. Residents there are advised to stay indoors.