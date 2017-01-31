Tuesday Newscast, 1/31/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- More than 600 people died in traffic accidents last year, a number that's risen 24% since 2014. The Colorado Department of Transportation registered 547 traffic related fatalities in 2015. The department attributes the accidents to risky behaviors, including not wearing seat belts, speeding, and impaired or distracted driving. Motorcycle deaths last year were at an all time high of 125 people, most of whom were not wearing helmets. Preliminary numbers from CDOT show El Paso County ranked fourth for the most deaths, behind Adams, Weld, and Denver counties.
- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is encouraging residents to keep up with wildfire mitigation. As 91.5 KRCC's Dana Cronin reports, the department is raising the city's fire danger level to moderate...