Tuesday Newscast, 1/3/17, 7:04 AM

By newsroom 56 minutes ago

Newscast for Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 7:04 AM:

  • Candidates for Colorado Springs City Council can begin circulating nominating petitions today.  91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
     
  • A cadet at the U. S. Air Force Academy was one of three people killed over the weekend when two small planes collided in midair in Texas.  Academy officials said in a statement yesterday that Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber was killed in the crash near a private airport.  Barber's father was also killed, as was the third person flying alone in the second plane. A National Transportation and Safety Board spokesperson says investigators were at the crash site Monday.
