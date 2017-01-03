Tuesday Newscast, 1/3/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Candidates for Colorado Springs City Council can begin circulating nominating petitions today. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...
- A cadet at the U. S. Air Force Academy was one of three people killed over the weekend when two small planes collided in midair in Texas. Academy officials said in a statement yesterday that Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber was killed in the crash near a private airport. Barber's father was also killed, as was the third person flying alone in the second plane. A National Transportation and Safety Board spokesperson says investigators were at the crash site Monday.