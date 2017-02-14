Tuesday Newscast, 2/14/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Lawmakers serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to hear a measure tomorrow aimed at repealing Colorado's death penalty. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol...
- 273 people in Colorado were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for impaired driving, down from the year before. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the highest number of arrests came in Aurora, with the Colorado Springs Police Department recording the second most at 28. In Pueblo, the Police Department and Sheriff's office recorded a total of five arrests. The targeted enforcement period ran February 3-6. The next is scheduled for a ten-day period around St. Patrick's Day in March.